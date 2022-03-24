Obituary: Drew Hyde

Drew Hyde

August 19, 1972 – March 19, 2022

With a passion for all things outdoors, Drew Hyde embodied the heart and soul of Steamboat Springs. He was compassionate, funny, smart, kind, adventurous and would hate hearing these compliments.

His east coast wit and sarcasm combined with his kind heart and warm smile made Drew unlike anyone else, and people were drawn to him. Everyone who met Drew felt like he was their best friend, even if they only spent a few hours together.

The beloved son of Thomas and Susan Hyde, Drew grew up in Williamstown, Massachusetts and from a very early age was known for his kind heart. Through his childhood, into early adulthood and beyond, Drew would share his thoughtfulness with others by encouraging those around him to live life to the fullest. After attending Holderness School and Denison University, Drew moved to Steamboat to spend his days in the snow, on the water, riding dirt and surrounded by nature. Drew worked hard so that he could play even harder.

His love for the outdoors was matched only by his love for his friends, his family, his girlfriend Julie and his faithful companion Griffin.

Drew’s legacy will be remembered and honored by every person whose path he crossed and will be carried on by his brothers Peter Hyde and Matthew Hyde and their families. The Steamboat community lost a huge chunk of its heart, but pieces of Drew will continue to spread across the valley whenever people cut fresh tracks after a good skin, feel the rush of descending a favorite trail, and dip a paddle into the river.

All are invited to lift a beer and celebrate Drew this Saturday, March 26 at Howelsen Hill at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to support causes close to Drew’s Heart through the Drew Hyde Memorial Fund at yvcf.org/liveclosetoyourdreams.