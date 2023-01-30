Obituary: Douglas Lee Shurtleff

Douglas Lee Shurtleff

Provided Photo

August 3, 1946 – December 8, 2022

Beloved son, husband, brother, uncle, and friend passed away with his beloved wife, Heidi, at his side after a short-lived but valiant and courageous battle with cancer.

Doug was born to Elsie & Hugh Shurtleff in Dallas, Texas and moved to California shortly after his first birthday. After graduating from San Gabriel High School, he served a briefly in the Air Force. He graduated from The University of Southern California with a BS and MBA in Accounting. An active part of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity, Doug was a Trojan through and through even though there were times when he wanted to disown them…usually after a football loss!

Doug started his career at accounting firm, Haskins & Sells as an auditor in 1969. His financial acumen, strategic planning skills and foresight were immediately acknowledged and he was quickly elevated to the role of Chief Financial Officer. He was recognized multiple times for his outstanding contributions at companies such as Computer Sciences, Infonet, US Computer Services, National Water and Power and Exult. He retired at the tender young age of 55 allowing he and Heidi to fulfill their dream of traveling around the world to visit new places and dear friends. They have occasionally been referred to as America’s Guest.

In addition to his professional career, he served on several community and club organizations including the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Organizing Committee. Despite Doug’s occasional and what may have appeared to be “grumpy” (his nickname in college) exterior, he helped many people and was very devoted to several charitable organizations throughout his life.

Doug loved sports, especially car racing, and unbeknownst to his parents started racing for Carroll Shelby when he was 14 years old. He was passionate about Formula One and followed it religiously. He was an avid golfer but loved nothing more than being on the ski-slopes. He was always easy to spot on the hill, and throughout his life never lost his beauty and grace on the hill. Off the slopes, Doug’s favorite attire was a pair of shorts and a Hawaiian shirt. He was heard many times saying “If I can’t wear shorts, I don’t want to go!” Doug was a great entertainer and loved a good glass of wine, all kinds of music and working in his refuge, the garden, particularly on his specimens planted in ski boots, golf shoes or old tires

Doug will be remembered by his dry and delightful sense of humor, teasing, sarcasm, generosity, compassion, incredible kindness, love of life and twinkling blue eyes. He made the world a much better place by putting a smile on many faces.

Doug is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 30 years, Heidi, brother Mark, sister-in-law Nancy, brother-in-law Jake, sister-in-law Sheila, nephews Sutton, Victor, Lee, Jeff and Michael, and niece Ellen.

We will celebrate his life on June 23, 2023 at 3:00 at St. Paul’s Church in Steamboat Springs and on August 3, 2023 at 4:00 at St. Mary’s Church in Laguna Beach. Receptions to follow so please join us to raise a glass to a wonderful man and a life well lived. Please wear shorts!