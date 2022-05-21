Obituary: Doug Collins

Doug Collins

Provided Photo

April 13, 1974 – May 1, 2022

Beloved husband, son, brother, and friend to many, Doug Collins, of Loveland, CO, passed on May 01, 2022 in his 48th year. The way Doug passed is just like he loved to live: riding his mountain bike on a beautiful spring day on one of his favorite Loveland trails, the Devil’s Backbone.

Doug will forever be missed by his best friend and college sweetheart, his wife Leslie Collins, and their adored cat, Carlos. Also cherished and survived by his parents David and Cecelia (Gerber) Collins, his brother and sister-in-law Clint and Dawn Collins, his niece and nephews, Jake (Natia), Matt, Thea, and Luke Collins.

He grew up on his late grandpa Fred’s farm in North Dakota and went on to achieve his Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado. He founded the successful product design and 3D printing company Avid Product Development in Loveland in 2012.

Doug had a passion for all things biking including building them and helping others enhance their bikes. Doug and Leslie were part-time residents of Steamboat Springs, CO and he specifically loved riding Howelsen Hill and the Divide Trail with his buddies. In addition to biking, he loved traveling with Leslie, his new camper van, soccer, cross country skiing, and snowboarding.

Doug had the most beautiful smile that would brighten up any room. His undeniable positive spirit will carry on through many as he looks over us while petting their late cat Mollie on his lap.

A celebration of Doug’s life will be held on June 04, 2022 in Loveland. Details about the gathering can be found at Goesfuneralcare.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to two of Doug’s favorite organizations: Routt County Riders in support of his love for Steamboat Springs and the riding community (routtcountyriders.org) and Larimer County Humane Society for Mollie and Carlos (larimerhumane.org). Additionally, a Colorado School of Mines scholarship has been setup in Doug’s memory and is available for donation (weare.mines.edu/rememberdouglascollins). Friends can share condolences and memories with the family at Goesfuneralcare.com.