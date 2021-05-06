Obituary: Dorrace Brewer

Dorrace Brewer

Provided Photo

Dorrace Brewer

March 19, 1941 – May 3, 2021

Dorrace Nell (nee Eikner) Brewer passed peacefully on May 3, 2021. Dorrace was a force of nature. She was born March 19, 1941, in Clayton, NM to Rubye and Henry Eikner. Dorrace was the oldest of four siblings – Glenna (and Steve) Snyder, Shirley Barlow, and Henry “Whit” (Mary) Eikner. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 48 years, Alex Leland Brewer, who passed away on December 25, 2015. She is survived by her siblings, by her children Greg Brewer and Michele (Tom) Castle, and by Alex’s sons who were like her own, Lex (Amelia) Brewer, Eric (Taunya) Brewer, and Chuck (Becky) Brewer. Dorrace had the blessing of 16 grandchildren and four great grandchildren (and one on the way).

Dorrace’s family moved to Dumas, TX when Dorrace was about 12 years old. While in high school, she sang backup vocals on Buddy Knox’s song, “Party Doll,” a fun party fact that Dorrace always enjoyed sharing. Dorrace graduated from Dumas High School in Dumas, TX and then she matriculated at University of Texas and studied Psychology. In 1965, sister Glenna was working in Denver, and she encouraged Dorrace to leave Texas and join her. Upon arriving in Denver, Dorrace worked at Western Nuclear as a receptionist or a “gal Friday,” as Dorrace referred to herself. Dorrace’s outgoing and magnetic personality quickly drew people to her. One of those people was Alex Brewer, who first met Dorrace while visiting Western Nuclear to sell tires. They quickly fell in love and after dating for a period of time, Dorrace and Alex married in Denver on September 29, 1967.

Dorrace and Alex and their kids lived an incredibly full life. Golf, tennis, Harley riding, parties, Palm Springs, Steamboat, Lake Powell, St. John in the Virgin Islands, world travel, and more. They had many friends with whom they shared life’s pleasures. Dorrace loved live music – concerts at Red Rocks, Fiddlers Green, and more were always on her calendar. And Dorrace loved sports of all types – football, hockey, golf, baseball, basketball, and tennis. Of course, the Denver Broncos and the CU Buffs held a special place in her heart. Although she was born in New Mexico and lived most of her life in Colorado, she identified as a Texan, and she had the big hair, sparkle, 1000 watt smile, and tan to prove it.

Dorrace’s larger than life personality infused every room with positivity and energy. Her sense of style and glamour were signatures of “Malibu Barbie” and “Barbie Grandma,” as she was affectionately known. She was a ray of sunshine and generously showered her love on those around her. “Baby Girl,” “Baby Boy,” and “Patootie” were among the terms of endearment everyone loved to hear doled out by Dorrace. Dorrace was a supremely memorable person…and if you had the pleasure of meeting her, even once, you would never forget her.

We will miss her smile, her boundless happiness, her sassy and unabashed attitude, and her delight in cheering for the best for all of those around her. She had a clear sense of right and wrong, knew her own mind, and gave advice freely. Being around Dorrace made the world more exciting, colorful, and joyful…and she filled every moment with love.

A celebration befitting her extraordinary life will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers or food, please consider a donation in Dorrace’s honor to Lutheran Medical Center Foundation 8300 W. 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033, supportlutheran.org or Craig Hospital Foundation, 3425 S. Clarkson St., Englewood, CO 80113, craighospital.org.