Obituary: Dorothy Marie Clyncke

Dorothy Marie Clyncke

Provided Photo

April 4, 1927 – November 17, 2021

Dorothy Marie Clyncke, 94, passed away in her sleep at Grand Junction home on November 17, 2021. Dorothy was a strong, hardworking, kindhearted woman who was adored by many.

Dorothy was Born on April 4th, 1927 in North Loop Nebraska. Her parents were James Paul White and Gladys Grace Hurley. She graduated high school in Nebraska and moved to Colorado at the age of 17 where she meet her husband, Wilbert H. Clyncke. They married November 26, 1944 in Martinez, California. Then moved back to Colorado where they had their 7 children: Richard(Nancy) Clyncke, Phyllis(Denny) Stuart, Eugene(Laura) Clyncke, Gladys Meyer, Delores(Ron) Phillips, Sharon(John) Warner and Linda(Steve) Bethka. In 1963, Wilbert and Dorothy purchased a ranch in Yampa, CO that is now known as the Clyncke’s Bear River Ranch. Ever since, they have been farming hay and raising cattle with their seven children. Later in life Wilbert and Dorothy ranched during the summers and lived the winter in their home in Golden, CO. After her husband passed, Dorothy continued to run the Ranch with the help of her children, grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren. She survived colon cancer, breast cancer, back and hip surgeries, multiple strokes, and a heart attack. She moved in with her daughter Delores Phillips in Grand Junction during the fall of 2015 where she peacefully lived out the remainder of her life.

Dorothy had been preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Wilbert, Eugene & Laura Clyncke, Ron Phillips, great-granddaughter Kelsie Clyncke, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous special friends.

Funeral Service will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021 Cottonwood Bible Chapel, 2648 Cottonwood Dr. Grand Junction, CO 81506. Following the Funeral a Celebration of life for Dorothy will be Saturday Dec. 4, 2021, at 2:00 pm at the Barkers Red Barn Community Gathering, 1037 25 Dr. Grand Junction, CO 81505. Please join the family for hors d’oeuvres.

Driveway begins at J and 25 Rd. If you use GPS sometimes it sends you to the desert.

Dorothy will be laid to rest at the Clyncke’s Bear River Ranch private Cemetery. Memorial and Monetary Contributions & Thank You can be sent to Grand Valley Funeral Home online site grandvalleyfuneral@gmail.com