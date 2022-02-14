Obituary: Donna Bowerman
March 10, 1936 – January 24, 2022
Donna Elaine Bowerman was born Match 10, 1936 in Ansley NE to Emil & Evelyn Fortik.The family lived in Steamboat Springs CO. She graduated in 1953 from Steamboat Springs HS. She married I.D. Bowerman in 1954. They went on to raise a family in Wheatridge CO. Donna passed on January 24, 2022 in Arvada CO. She is survived by her children, numerous grand and great-grandchildren, sister Marlene Hazen and brother Dean Fortik.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User