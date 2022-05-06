Obituary: Donald Menges
March 1, 1956 – May 1, 2022
Donald Eugene Menges was born on March 1, 1956 to LeRoy and Carol Menges in La Junta, Colorado. Don graduated from Northglenn High School in 1975. He worked at the gravel pit until he went to the Marines. Don served in the Marines for four years. During this time he met his first wife Mattie and her daughter Brenda. Although they later divorced, Don always considered Mattie, Brenda and her children and grandchildren as part of the family. Don later met and married Melissa Menges becoming a father to Stephanie and soon after to Lisa. Don worked at Tri-State as an Instrument Tech for the majority of his career. He had many hobbies to keep him occupied during his retirement, but he most enjoyed spending time with his daughters Stephanie and Lisa and his six grandchildren. Don will be missed by his mother Carol Menges-Williams, stepfather Gary Williams, brothers David Menges and Dale Menges, sister Denise Menges, Daughter Stephanie (Conway) Reed, Son-in-law Ray C. Reed Jr., and their four children. Daughter Lisa Menges and her two children, and second wife and lifetime friend Melissa Menges. Don is preceded in death by his father LeRoy Menges. Graveside services will be held on Monday May 9, 2022 at 11 am at Craig Cemetery.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User