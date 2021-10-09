Obituary: Don H. Paul

Don H. Paul

June 3, 1923 – January 6, 2021

Donald Harrison Paul died in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, where he had lived at the end of his life, on Jan. 6 , 2021. He was 97.

He was born in Albany on June 3, 1923 to Ethel and Charles Paul. He graduated from Berne-Knox-Westerlo High School. In his early years, he worked on various farms in the Helderbergs, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping in the region.

He enlisted in the United States Army in February 1943. He served in Europe during World War II, and was deployed to land at Utah Beach during the Normandy landing. He was wounded there, awarded a Purple Heart, and returned to the United States where he was honorably discharged in February 1945.

He pursued his education, and developed an interest in poultry farming before moving on to many construction projects. He moved around New York State with the construction projects and finished his working period with the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs.

He retired to his family home on the Berne-Knox road where he cared for his sister, Jane Paul, and his mother, Ethel, who lived nearly 11 decades.

His final years were lived in Steamboat Springs, Colorado at Casey’s Pond Assisted Living where he enjoyed staff, residents, and the trout pond out front.

He is survived by his nephew, Thomas Paul Saddlemire, and his grand nephew, Craig Owen Saddlemire.

His parents, Ethel and Charles Paul, died before him, as did his twin sisters, Jane Paul and Ina Paul Saddlemire.

Graveside memorial services will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Berne, NY on Oct. 9 at 11 a.m.

Memorial messages may be left at http://www.altamontenterprise.com/milestones .

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements in the care of the Yampa Valley Funeral Home.