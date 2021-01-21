Obituary: Dennis Fineran

Dennis Fineran

Provided Photo

Dennis Fineran

March 26, 1955 – December 23, 2020

Dennis Lloyd Fineran, 65, of Fruita, formerly of Craig, Co, died December 23,2020 at his home after a year long illness following a stroke.. He was born March 26, 1955 to Lyle and Doris Fineran in Sioux City, Iowa. He graduated from So. Sioux City H.S. in 1973. He worked for the Milwaukee Railroad after high school. On April 3, 1976, he married Marilyn Andrews of Moorhead, Iowa. To this union 2 sons were born. They moved to Craig, Co., in 1979, and he worked at the Hayden Power Plant until his retirement in 2015. While his family was growing up, they enjoyed many years of camping, golfing, archery, fishing, riding motorcycles, and family , vacations. After ‘retirement, he enjoyed traveling, visiting several National Parks, and casinos.

He was preceded in death by his parents and in laws Howard and Deloris Andrews. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Marilyn, sons Jeremy (Julia) of Baggs, Wyo. and Jason (Sara) of Redstone, Co., granddaughters Hailie Fineran and Madison Fineran of Baggs, Wyo. and step grandsons Tucker and Everett Johnson of Baggs, Wyo., soon to be born grandson of Redstone, Co. and brother in law Vernon Andrews of Dunlap, Iowa.

Per his request, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will happen this summer at our favorite camping area.