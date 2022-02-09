Obituary: Dello Rubalcaba
November 24, 1971 – February 5, 2022
Dello Reese Rubalcaba – Born November 24, 1971 in Delta Colorado to Della and Wilfred Robert Rubalcaba. He is survived by Amy, his son Gregory Rubalcaba of Oak Creek, and his brothers and sisters. Dello attended Delta schools and graduated from Colorado Mesa University. He went on to work with mental health and the Mesa county sheriff and Routt county sheriffs departments. Friends and Family were important to him. He leaves a great legacy of love.
