Obituary: Debra A. Burr
August 5, 1955 – April 13, 2022
Debra Burr, long time resident of Oak Creek, Colorado, passed away on April 13, 2022. A service will be held later this summer. Arrangements by the Yampa Valley Funeral Home.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User