Obituary: Dean H. Look
March 23, 1934 – January 13, 2021
Dean H. Look, lifetime Routt county resident, passed away January 13, 2021. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 10AM at the Yampa Valley Funeral Home. Graveside service immediately following at the Hahns Peak Cemetery. Arrangements handled by the Yampa Valley Funeral Home.
