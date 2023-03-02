Obituary: David Snyder
June 3, 1963 – February 26, 2023
Dave Snyder, 59, passed away at 11:40 am Sunday February 26, 2023. He was born in Denver to the late Ronald and Ruth Snyder, on June 3, 1963. On
September 2nd, 2000, he married Leticia Snyder, and she survives. He enjoyed gaming, computers, nature, time spent with family, and of course spoiling his grandchildren. Dave was a big kid and one of the nicest men you
ever could meet. Along with his wife of 22 years, Leticia, Dave is survived by his sisters, Jennifer Snyder, and Patricia Scott, and brothers Douglas Snyder, James Synder, and Michael Synder; stepdaughter Ona Canady and stepsons Gabriel
Figueroa and Diego Alcalde; and a host of step-grandchildren. Dave hated funerals but loved concerts. Dave’s Living Concert will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, March 4th, 2023, at Schmiggity’s Live Music and Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Avenue, Steamboat Springs, Colorado, 80487. Memorial
contributions may be made to:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/grandpa-dave-funeral-medical-costs?utm_campa ign=p cp+share-sheet&utm content=undefined&utm medium=sms&utm sou
rce=customer&utm term=undefined
