Obituary: David Scott
April 20, 1950 – August 12, 2022
David Scott, long-time Steamboat resident, died on Aug. 12, 2022 at the age of 72 while hiking with his adored wife, Aleka, in the Zirkels, surrounded by the mountains and wildflowers he loved. He is survived by his wife, Aleka Scott; daughter, Elizabeth Scott; son, Aaron Scott; step-sons, Peter Kitchen and Ivan Kitchen; and sister, Robin Scott. A Celebration of Life will be held on Oct. 8, details to follow.
