Obituary: David Downing
June 7, 1946 – January 30, 2023
David Allen Downing passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 77. Born in Clarinda, IA, to Ruby and John Downing, David graduated from high school in Warrensburg, MO, in 1964 and earned a degree in Pharmacy from the University of Missouri – Kansas City in 1971. After serving the Overland Park, KS, community as a pharmacist for over 40 years, David and his wife, Cammie, fulfilled a life-long dream of moving to Steamboat. Here he found deep friendships, deep powder, and deep purpose as a pharmacist at UC Health Yampa Valley Medical Center. He enjoyed picking his banjo and a snifter of good scotch with friends, but his truest joy was fishing for trout on the Yampa River.
David was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jane. He is survived by his wife Cammie, children Ethan (Kristi) Downing and Cammie Lindsay (Jack) Evans, and grandchildren Brynn and Boden Evans.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, and those who wish to honor him are encouraged to donate to the Friends of the Yampa in his name.
