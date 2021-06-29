Obituary: David Combs
June 24, 2021
Heaven gained an angel on June 24, 2021 after a gallant fight with Lewy Body Dementia. He was a man of many words, kind to everyone he met, and an amazing husband, father and grandfather. His celebration of life will be announced later this summer. Donations can be made at Mountain Valley Bank or for Lewy Body Research at lbda.org
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User