Obituary: David Combs

David Combs

Provided Photo

David Combs

February 9, 1953 – June 24, 2021

If you asked a hundred people who David Douglas Combs was, they’d all give you a different story. A secret agent. A superhero. The tallest man in the world. A fisherman. The Man in the Moon.

David was none of these things, or perhaps he was all of them. What he was, was a storyteller. From the time he was young he was constantly spinning yarns. It didn’t matter if he was trying to entertain his seatmate during a boring lesson. Or trying to distract his sisters. No matter the occasion, Dave had a story.

It’s no surprise that Dave featured as the hero of most of his tales, as he had so many adventures in his life. He was born in Steamboat Springs, Co. on February 9th, 1953. David Douglas Combs, 68 years old, of Steamboat Springs Colorado passed away on June 24, 2021.

Dave graduated in 1971 from Steamboat Springs High School. He was on the basketball State Championship team in 1971, 50 years ago this year. He was an All-American athlete and school President. He went to CSU in Fort Collins. There he met Marian Theresa Bender, who he wed in 1975. They moved to Palmer Alaska that same year, their eldest daughter Kelda Combs was born there. Dave ran the local newspaper. He went on to get his masters degree in Fairbanks, Alaska and worked for the State Parks. In 1979, David and Marian moved back to Steamboat where Dave started a successful construction business, and more importantly, they added to their family 3 more children, Traeger Combs, Brienna Combs, and Jannike Combs. He and his bride would have celebrated their 46th anniversary this August. He is succeeded in death by his parents, Don and Shirley Combs. He is survived by his wife and kids, and grandson Tatum Wall, and 5 grand daughters, Cassidy Wall, Nevayla Layman, Chanlyeya Layman, Eveyln Combs and Clara Combs, his 2 sisters Linda Flood and Donna Watkins, and many many friends in the Yampa Valley.

He is on his final adventure, and we invite you to celebrate his life with us. Funeral Services will be Monday August 9th at the Steamboat Catholic Church, with a Celebration of Life lunch following the service at 1:30 at the church.