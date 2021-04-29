Obituary: DARYL NEWCOMB

DARYL NEWCOMB

April 24, 2021

Daryl died suddenly on Saturday, April 24, from an apparent cardiac arrest. He was enjoying one of favorite pastimes, food and drink at Cosmo’s BBQ and Bar in Minturn. He was traveling, following seasonal closing of Café Diva. He usually took a month or so off in the Spring, bicycling with friends in and around Fruita, Moab and Sedona as well as connecting with his sister in Cortez and mom and dad in Arizona. Daryl was a free spirit and lived life fully, a confirmed bachelor, but with an extended family of friends.

He was born in Champaign Illinois, July 29, 1961. During his early years, his family moved frequently. Daryl attended schools in Germany, Iran, and Omaha Nebraska, as well as Peoria and Carbondale Illinois. Steamboat was his adopted home for 30+ years, arriving first in 1972 on a family ski vacation. Skiing and living in Colorado was his dream, and he accomplished it well. Along with his sister, Christine, his first ski experience, at age 5, was in ski school near Kitzbuehel in the Austrian Alps. He, along with so many friends skied Steamboat virtually every day during season. Trekking and finding off-area powder was frequently in order. Lunches and apre-ski often found them at “Turner Town” a not-so-well-kept secret retreat in the woods near the ski area.

Daryl learned the restaurant business from George Holt, a well known restauranter in Chicago and Peoria. He was especially talented in meeting, greeting, and providing hospitality to Café Diva guests. Prior to helping Paul, Kate, and Beth establish Café Diva as a world class restaurant, he worked at several hotels, resorts, and restaurants in Steamboat Springs.

Daryl is survived by parents, Bruce and Sally Newcomb of Dewey Arizona and sister Christine of Cortez Colorado. A younger sister, Heather, passed away in 2020.