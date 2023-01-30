Obituary: Daniel McGeary
June 17, 1951 – January 28, 2023
Daniel Clayton McGeary, 71, of Hayesville, North Carolina passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 in an Asheville, North Carolina hospital. Born in Marion, Indiana June 17, 1951 to the late Paul and Peggy Clayton McGeary, he graduated from North Central High School, where he played football, baseball, and basketball. Daniel attended Indiana State University, where he played football.
He then entered into construction alongside his father in the Denver, Colorado area. Daniel was a talented builder and also developed several subdivisions in Steamboat Springs and Dover, New Hampshire. He also owned and operated the Paradise Bar & Grill in Steamboat Springs. Daniel loved his ranch in Steamboat Springs, where he spent all of his extra time with his horses.
He met the love of his life, Bonnye Williams, (his best friend, Chip Williams’ sister) while in Evergreen, Colorado, whom he later married in 1982. His only child, Genny, was born in 1984.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Paul McGeary III and best friend, Herman Younger.
Surviving are a daughter, Genny McGeary and husband, Matt Slayton; and a granddaughter, Josephine Slayton, all of Hayesville; brother-in-law and best friend, Chip Williams of Dover, New Hampshire; a niece, Toni Ridge of Denver, Colorado; and his beloved dog, Scooter.
A private Celebration of Life will be planned and held in the summer.
Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville in charge of arrangements.
An online guest register is available at http://www.iviefuneralhome.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.