Obituary: Daniel Jessen

September 17, 1975 – September 28, 2022

Daniel Leigh Jessen, 47, of Etna, Wyoming, passed away September 28, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho, following a motorcycle accident. With his family by his side, Daniel fought valiantly but couldn’t overcome the physical damage that was done.

Daniel was born to Gregory Leigh Jessen and Patsy Lynn Weldon Jessen, on September 17, 1975 in Fort Collins, Colorado. Growing up, he attended school in Fort Collins, graduating from Poudre High School. He continued his education at Colorado State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in construction management.

In 2005, Daniel moved to Steamboat Springs, Colorado, where he met the love of his life, Jennifer Entress. When they first saw each other, they knew their world was going to change. As friends they loved to hike. One day on their favorite hike in Moab, with Hayden by their side, Daniel looked at Jen and said “I love you and want to marry you.” Three months later on February 3, 2007, they were married in Steamboat. Their love was instant, easily given and never faltered.

Daniel was always up to some mischief, there was never a dull moment when he was around. He loved spending time with his friends in the shop and creating just about anything. He was passionate when it came to building custom homes. Daniel had the amazing ability to walk into a room and visualize a new design. He could imagine something beautiful in his mind and create it with his hands. ”Whatever he touched turned to gold.”

He was loyal, kind, playful and had a big heart. Daniel’s love for Hayden and “The Abster,” as he liked to affectionately call Abby was unconditional. He loved his daughters with all of his heart. “He always showed up for me, he was my coach, teacher, chaperone, builder, and even gave me my first puppy. He was always present for me” – Hayden “My dad was strong, capable, kind and knew how to do everything” – Abby

Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer; daughters, Hayden and Abby; mother, Patsy Lynn Jessen; brother, Thad (Trina) Jessen; nephews, Evan and Reese Jessen; and many aunts, uncles and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gregory Leigh Jessen.

A Celebration of Daniel’s life will be held at Daniel and Jen’s home, 1698 Stewart Trail in Etna, Wyoming, at 2:00 p.m., October 15, 2022. A potluck will be held immediately following the celebration, please bring a dish to share if you are able, otherwise please come as you are.

Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.woodfuneralhome.com