Obituary: Daniel Edward Bubenheim Jr.

Daniel Edward Bubenheim Jr.

April 26, 1968 – February 2, 2023

Chef, teacher, mentor, leader, master, butcher, husband, brother, friend, uncle, wise, hardworking, humble, fighter, strong, badass.

Daniel Bubenheim Jr., better known as ‘Bubes’, Dan, Butz & Danny, was born on April 26, 1968 and passed on February 2, 2023 of a heart attack. He was 54. He was born in Pittsburgh PA to Dan & Shirley (Thompson) Bubenheim Sr. He grew up just outside of Pittsburgh PA, were his passion for hunting and fishing and the Steelers first took hold. Bubes nickname took hold in kindergarten, which he hated til 3rd grade, when his grandpa took him on his lap and showed him his navy tattoo that said ‘Bubes’. He realized he should be proud of the name.

He went to school at University of Pittsburgh, ‘Pitt’ where he got his Culinary Degree. After graduation, Bubes and his best friend, Eric Kren moved to Steamboat to hunt, fish and ski in 1993. Bubes’ first job in Steamboat was at the Steamboat Brewery & Tavern where he was the kitchen manager and he first began to meet his Steamboat Family. In 2002 he started dating Christy. They were married July 7, 2007. They loved each other deeply. He owned Black Mountain Tavern w/ Doug Diamond in Oak Creek from 2003 to 2010. Bubes and Joe Muhlbauer opened Elk River Custom Meats in 2009. Bubes became soul owner a few years later which he owned and ran passionately until his death. Between all his big ventures, Bubes loved helping other restaurants open their doors, cooking at and consulting many of the fantastic restaurants in Steamboat, including El Rancho, Café Diva, Backcountry Provisions, Steamboat Lake Outfitter, Taco Cabo, Besame, Mambo’s and Cinco De Mayo to name a few.

If not working, which he did a lot of, Bubes loved hunting, fishing, the Steelers, taking trips w/ his wife Christy and going to concerts. He was our friend, family and a great teacher. He loved to tell stories (even if they are a little embellished on), they were always great to listen to.

He is proceeded in death by his best friends Eric Kren & Richie Imperto, his stepfather, Ken Bacher, and many other close friends and family members. He is survived by his wife Christy Bubenheim, their dog Clinteastwood, Mother Shirley Bacher, Father Dan (Michelle) Bubenheim Sr., Sister Meghan Bubenheim (Rosemary), Brother Tyler Bubenheim, Parent-in-laws Dan & Debbie Harrison, Brother and sister-in-law Joe and Stephanie Muhlbauer (Mckinley, Justin & Jake), Brother-in-law Jeff (Kate) Harrison & many other family members, as well as all the friends he touched in his life.

“The sunset always saw a better man walk out of the woods then the sunrise saw walk in” Bubes/2001

A Celebration of life will be held at the North Routt Charter School on the 25th of February at 11:00.