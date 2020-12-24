Obituary: Dana Lou Day Filkoski
Dana Lou Day
Filkoski
November 1, 1929 – December 13, 2020
Dana Lou Day Filkoski, age 91, of Denver, CO passed away on 12/13/2020. For a full obituary, please visit horancares.com.
