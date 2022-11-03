Obituary: Crosby Perry-Smith
November 9, 1923 – September 23, 2022
Crosby Perry-Smith passed away on Sept. 23, 2022 in Steamboat Springs. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Howelsen Hill. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club in his name.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.