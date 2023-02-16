Obituary: Craig William Flaharty

Craig William Flaharty

August 17, 1964 – February 14, 2023

Craig William Flaharty was born on August 17, 1964 to Patricia Jean Casias and Larry William Flaharty in Steamboat Springs, CO. He grew up in the Yampa Valley and later moved to Jewell, KS. Prior to moving to Kansas Craig loved to ski and was on track to make the Junior Olympic Ski Team. Craig met his later wife, Elizabeth Arlene (Holl) Flaharty in 1982. The pair were married on June 14, 1985, with a small ceremony in Concordia, KS. Together they had three beautiful children; Joshua Benjamin Flaharty, Mataya MariEtta (Flaharty) Harrold, and Amelia Lucinda (Flaharty) Miller. Craig worked in construction in his early years at TIC in Steamboat. In 1985, he moved to Kansas working various labor and construction. Craig received a Transportation Management degree from Fort Scott Community College in 1986. He then worked for the trucking industry hauling food and freight around the country. He spent time between Kansas and the Yampa Valley for many years before returning to the Yampa Valley in 2004. Craig drove a truck for RAC Transport, Links Freight, and Savage Services where he met his best friends, Carl Cole and Walter Copeland. Following the birth of his grandson he moved to Ely, NV in 2021, where he was a heavy equipment operator for a gold mine. In 2022, after having open heart surgery followed by a stroke the family moved to Denver for access to medical care. Craig was exceptionally hard working and instilled great work ethic in his children. He taught them to fish, camp, ski, and many other life skills. He was a fierce breadwinner who worked as much and as hard as he possibly could for his family whom he loved dearly. As soon as Craig became a grandad, his grandchildren became his whole world. Craig was adored by his wife of 38 years, 8 months, for overcoming childhood difficulties and being a wonderful father, spouse, grandad, and friend. On February 14, 2023, Craig peacefully passed away at Swedish Hospital in Denver, CO, while holding hands with his wife and daughter. He is preceded in death by grandma Jennie Aragon, grandma Maxine Flaharty, grandpa Eugene Flaharty, father Larry Flaharty, mother Patricia Casias, son Joshua Flaharty, 4 unborn children, and many childhood friends. Craig is survived by his wife Elizabeth Flaharty, daughter Mataya Harrold (James), daughter Amelia Miller (Kolton), grandchildren Weston Harrold and Lorelei Miller, and brothers Nicky Casias and Terry Wheeler (Tamara). In lieu of flowers please plant a tree in his memory or spend time with your family doing something outdoors. For Celebration of life information, please check the Grant Mortuary-Craig, CO web site.