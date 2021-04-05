Obituary: Connie May Link

Connie May Link

Connie May Link

May 19, 1942 – March 31, 2021

On March 31, 2021, Constance May (Thrasher) Link, loving wife of David H.J. Link and mother of two, passed away at the age of 78. Connie was born May 19, 1942, and grew up in Chardon, Ohio. Connie met David at Baldwin Wallace College, fell in love, earned a B.A. degree, and they married after graduation in 1964. As a middle school and high school teacher at Danbury Local Schools, (Lakeside-Marblehead, Ohio) for 29 years, Connie instructed many students in Health, Reading, Power Reading, Study Skills, English, and Biology. She was deeply committed to all her students in and out of the classroom while also advising Student Council and Prom. Many teens benefitted from Connie’s countless hours of care, mentoring, and counseling.

Connie loved hiking with David in the mountains of Colorado. She enjoyed growing flowers, adored singing in the church choir first for Trinity United Methodist Church in Port Clinton, Ohio, and then for Steamboat United Methodist Church in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. She loved entertaining and spending time with family and neighbors, and delighted in reading, chatting, walking and giggling with her grandchildren and daughters.

Connie is survived by her husband David, daughters Heather L. Merckens (Jonathan Merckens), Michelle L. Boback (Scott Boback), beloved grandchildren Sydney Ann Merckens (9), Rachel Rose Merckens (12), Ella Josephine Boback (17), Cole James Boback (20), cherished siblings Judy Fivecoate (Clarence)(CO), Diane Armington (Bob)(FL), and John Thrasher (Sandy)(CO), cousins Joni Thrasher Millavic (AZ), Michael Smith (PA), Steven Smith (SC), and many loved nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions in Connie’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at http://www.alz.org .