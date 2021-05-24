Obituary: Cindy Finley-Day

Cindy Finley-Day

April 7, 1957 – May 18, 2021

Cindy Finley-Day, of San Luis Obispo, California, passed away on May 18, 2021, at the age of 64.

Born into a close, loving, and lively family in Sacramento, California, on April 7, 1957, Cindy attended El Camino High School, earned a degree in speech at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and secured teaching certification at California Polytechnic State University.

With her husband, John Day, she moved from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, where she had lived for four years — and where her family maintains a much-loved home — to San Luis Obispo and taught elementary school for more than a dozen years, leaving the profession to raise her family.

Cindy loved being with family and friends, and they loved her loyalty, caring, and sweet nature. She enjoyed swimming, hiking, and skiing and indulged her adventurous spirit in travel to Europe and Hawaii with friends and to Central America and Hawaii with her family.

Never hesitant to speak her mind or take on a tough fight, Cindy brought both courage and tenacity to her diagnosis, in her mid-thirties, of myotonic muscular dystrophy. She persevered against the most difficult odds and ever-increasing pain, and now, for family and friends, hearts are lighter because she is no longer suffering.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Mary Finley; her siblings Beth, Chris, Greg, Bobby, and Kevin; and her son Brendan. She is survived by her husband John and her children Kevin and Lauren.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 27, at 1 p.m. at the Cayucos Morro Bay Cemetery on Ocean Boulevard in Cayucos. Contributions in Cindy’s memory may be made to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation.