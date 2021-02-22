Obituary: Christopher Sage Loth

Christopher Sage Loth

March 21, 1976 – August 2, 2020

Sage, born Christopher Sage Loth on March 21, 1976, is survived by his loving wife, Tracy Bowman-Loth. He was the son of Mike and Linda Loth, and was brother to Melissa Stevenson (Rodney) and niece Lily. His in-laws were Kay Bowman and Tom and Sue Bowman, and his brother-in-laws were Andrew, Jim (Tami) and niece Elizabeth. He had numerous loving aunts and uncles and cousins. Sage grew up and graduated high school in Steamboat Springs where he made and committed to life-long friendships. He attended Colorado Mountain College then graduated from CU Boulder with a degree in Environmental Science. Sage had an amazing sense of humor and continually made everyone laugh. Sage spent 20 years of his adult life in Boulder. Sage was a skilled craftsman, but his passion was for water and he became an avid kayaker and rafter, enjoying the white waters in Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Oregon and Costa Rica. He did many class 5-plus first descents in California as a teenager. He lived in Costa Rica for a few years in his early twenties and had a kayaking and rafting video business. He shared this love of the outdoors with Tracy, whom he married in Cataract Canyon on the Colorado River’s edge, an experience like no other for the lucky friends and family who were able to attend. Sage and Tracy enjoyed every February in Costa Rica. The life Sage and Tracy created together was filled with love and trust. They enjoyed cooking gourmet meals together and drinking craft beers. Anybody who spent time with Sage will be forever blessed with the memory of his huge smile and his joyous laugh. Sage was always up for anything and was never, ever, one to complain. We all saw his resilience and fortitude during his battle with glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer. Sage passed away on Sunday, August 2nd surrounded by the love of Tracy and his family. He will be forever missed by those who knew him and bathed in his joy for life! A “Big Lebowski” themed celebration of his life will be held in Boulder in the future.