Obituary: Christopher Martin Wahl
January 14, 1961 – January 7, 2026
It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of Chris Wahl, of Oak Creek, Co. who died suddenly on Wednesday, January 7th. He was born on January 14. 1961 in Kankakee, Ill to Charles T and Ellen Wahl. He married the love of his life, Liz, in the Bahamas. Prior to his semi-retirement, he was an accomplished local home builder in and around Steamboat Springs, Co.
Chris is predeceased by his parents, a brother, Charles Dale Wahl and his in-laws Joseph and Gretchen Barry.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Elizabeth Wahl, nee Barry, of Oak Creek, Co., and their beloved son, Charles Joseph Wahl also of Oak Creek, Co. His Brother in Laws William Barry (Karin), Toledo Oh, Joseph Barry Oak Creek, Co. James Barry (Paula) Houston, TX. He will be greatly missed by his siblings: Pamela Eveleth (Mark) of Sacramento, Ca, Edward Wahl of North Highlands, Ca, Daniel Wahl (Margaret) of Harlingen, Tx, Cynthia Weathington of St Louis, Mo., Mary Millers (James) of Flynt, Tx, David Wahl (Mandi) of Sacramento, Ca and a large extended family as well as numerous friends.
Celebration of Life will be at Library Hall 5 pm Tuesday January 27. All our Welcome. Hawaiian Shirts encouraged.
