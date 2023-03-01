Obituary: Christopher K. Studer
October 19, 1955 – February 17, 2023
Chris Studer, born in Atwood KS on 10/19/1955, moved with his parents, Keith & Beulah Studer, and his five siblings, Phil, Susie, Sally, Luke & Kim, to their ranch in the Elk River Valley in the 1950s. Chris attended Steamboat Elementary & High School, graduating in 1974. He excelled in music, playing the bass & trumpet, in the sports of basketball & skiing, and he had a propensity for raising good steers (4-H). He began studying agriculture at Ft. Collins, but was lured to hands-on ranching near McIntosh, SD. In 1981, he and Jean Bennett married, and produced two beautiful children, Tony and Annie. The marriage dissolved after 20 years, and Chris moved to Denver. Sadly, Chris departed this earth on 2/17/2023, joining his parents, siblings Sally & Luke, cousin Terry Toole and nephew Shane Kerstiens. The family is indebted to Chris’s friends Rick Wadleigh and Larry Rupp for their comradeship. Services will be held at Sacred Heart Church, Atwood, KS, at 10 a.m. on 3/4/2023, Remembrances may be sent to Phil Studer, 22501 E. Hill Dr., Atwood, KS 67730.
