Obituary: Christopher John Hull

Christopher John Hull

Christopher

John Hull

January 29, 1990 – July 12, 2021

Christopher John Hull passed away peacefully on July 12, 2021 at his home in Hayden Colorado. Chris was born on January 29, 1990 in Rifle, Colorado to John and Debra Hull. In late 1990, the family moved to Hayden, where Chris grew up and graduated high school. After graduating, Chris entered school at WyoTech in Laramie, Wyoming, where he earned a degree in Collision / Refinishing Tech and Management. Chris worked at various vehicle repair and tire technician jobs throughout his life.

Chris always loved the outdoors – hunting, fishing, camping and riding his bike. Chris also loved the little known sport of skateboarding since he was very young. He was one of the individuals who was instrumental in approaching the Town Board to build the current skate park on Poplar Street. Chris was also an avid snowboarder and loved the deep champagne powder on the mountain in Steamboat. Throughout his live, Chris’s friends and family have known him for his “Big Heart”! Chris loved everyone, especially his nephews, and was not a stranger to anyone. We will miss his laughter, weird sense of humor and crazy wit.

Chris is survived by his mother, Debbie Hull; his brother Brent Gregory; his sister, Diane White; his nephews, Jacob, Kaden and Ethan; and various uncles, aunts and cousins.

Please join us for a celebration of Chris’s life to be held on August 21, 2021, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the Hayden Town Park on 3rd Street. The community is invited to attend and refreshments will be provided.