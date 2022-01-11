Obituary: Christopher J. McGrorty

September 3, 1949 – January 1, 2022

Christopher John McGrorty was born in London on September 3rd 1949.

After his schooling in London he was trained as a lawyer. He graduated with a law qualification in 1973 and went on to work for a number of years in London where his senior partner suggested he might be better suited to working in a rural practice. Chris remembered the conversation which started with him being told ‘I like you Mr. McGrorty and ended with the memorable line: ‘ but you are not enough of an animal for this London law firm.’ Chris then moved to Marlborough as a junior partner in the Merriman partnership, a firm which started in 1738. He worked happily there for the rest of his working life, becoming senior partner. He practiced all aspects of the law but eventually specialized in wills and estate matters. He was well respected in Marlborough and his community involvement ranged from The Marlborough Chamber of Commerce to being a keen, if amateur, campanologist.

He was married to Therese Kenny and they had 4 children. After her untimely death in 2002, he married Charlotte. In their retirement he moved to Steamboat Springs drawn by a love of the outdoors and travel. He climbed Kilimanjaro in 2002, and then travelled widely with Charlotte. He was a keen watercolour painter and benefitted greatly from the friendship and support of Leslie Lovejoy who mentored him. His retirement was cut short by the diagnosis of Lewy body dementia in 2017.

While in Steamboat he was supported by the Parkinson’s group of Steamboat Springs before moving to the Haven in Hayden in April 2021. Here he found a great sense of purpose and was truly happy knowing he was not a burden. He passed away at the Haven in the care of the people he loved.

He is survived by his wife Charlotte, his children Zoe O’Reilly, Natalie Fraser, Jess McGrorty, and Robin McGrorty, 5 grandchildren and two stepsons: Patrick Cannon and Sam Cannon.

Donations in Chris’s memory can be made to The Haven in c/o the Yampa Valley Funeral Home, PO Box 776090 Steamboat Springs, CO 80477.