Obituary: Chester Persons
April 15, 1936 – March 5, 2021
Chester Duane Persons, former resident of Steamboat Springs, relocated to Santa Maria, CA, passed away on March 5, 2021 after a short illness. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research.
