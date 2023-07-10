Obituary: Cheri Dawn (French) Graham

October 14, 1961 – July 3, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife and mother, Cheri Dawn Graham, on July 3, 2023, at the age of 61 at home in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Cheri fought a courageous battle against cancer for almost 3 years preceding her death and passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family and closest friend.

Born on October 14, 1961, Cheri grew up in Grand Prairie, Texas and pursued a career in elementary education. After graduating from Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas with a BA in Elementary Education and a minor in Music, she pursued a teaching career and taught in Kindergarten, 2nd and 3rd grade classrooms with her more recent efforts in elementary music.

She met the love of her life, Mark, at Anchor Way Church in Steamboat Springs in 1985. They were married for 35 years and resided in Texas and Colorado as employment opportunities provided. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend, and through her commitment to her savior Jesus Christ, touched everyone who knew her.

Cheri loved spending time with her family and recently was able to attend and enjoy her youngest daughter’s wedding. She was an excellent vocalist and enjoyed singing at church and in various choirs as well as spreading her love of music to her elementary students. Her kindness, wit, and sense of humor will be deeply missed.

Cheri is survived by her husband, Mark, her children Katie Graham of Steamboat Springs and Callie (Seth) Canfield of Broomfield, Colorado, her Mother Katherine French of Prosper, Texas, and her siblings Celeste (Mark) Davis of Prosper, Texas and Evan (Jayna) French of Shawnee, Kansas along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her Father Curtis French.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Yampa Valley Funeral Home followed by a light meal. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Jan Bishop Cancer Center in Steamboat Springs through the Yampa Valley Medical Center Foundation.

• Checks can be made payable to the Yampa Valley Medical Center Foundation with a notation of “in honor of Cheri Graham”. Please mail checks to:

Yampa Valley Medical Center Foundation

PO Box 883415

Steamboat Springs, CO 80488

• Contributions can be made online at the following link https://www.yvmcf.org/donate/ . When completing the donation, under designation please leave a comment “in honor of Cheri Graham” and select “JBCC Cancer Services” on the dropdown.

Cheri will be profoundly missed and forever remembered. Rest in peace and enjoy your new home in Heaven, our dear wife, mother, sister, and friend.