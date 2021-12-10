Obituary: Charlyn J. Vance

Charlyn J. Vance

October 8, 1956 – December 7, 2021

Charlyn J Vance of Steamboat Springs passed away peacefully after a long illness.

Charlyn was born Oct 8, 1956 in alma Michigan to Wendell and Charlotte Wilk and sister to Wendell Alan Wilk. Charlyn remained in Alma until she graduated from High school. She attended Central Michigan University for one year then later resumed her studies and graduated from Northern Colorado University with a degree in Special Education.

Charlyn was a loving and devoted wife to Kim Vance and mother to son Aaron Vance (spouse Wendy) of Evergreen, Colorado and daughter Nicole Schoenbrunn (spouse Karl) of Basalt, CO. Charlyn was proud of her 4 grandchildren, Anya and Audra Vance of Evergreen and Bode and Kyla Schoenbrunn of Basalt.

A few years after marriage Charlyn & Kim moved to Longmont, Colorado for 9 years, then on to Petoskey Michigan for 18 years, prior to coming to Steamboat Springs in 2006. Charlyn enjoyed her children, she was an active supporter of her kids activities. She particularly enjoyed attending their sporting events and being an active participate in the various booster clubs, football, track, and skiing. Charlyn loved camping, hiking, boating, fishing, and skiing. (All family activities)

While in Petoskey, Charlyn taught special education for a few years prior to taking a job working as an insurance agent for a local independent insurance co. After moving to Steamboat Springs in 2006 Charlyn enjoyed being close to her children and seeing her family grow with the marriage of both of her children and the eventual addition of grandchildren.

Charlyn was a kind and nurturing person who will be missed greatly by her family and friends.

A Celebration of her life will take place Friday December 17, 2021 at Concordia Lutheran Church, 755 Concordia Ln, Steamboat Springs, 11:00 A.M. A lunch will be served immediately in the lower level of the church following the service. All are encouraged to come.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Lift up of Routt County or Boys and Girls club of Steamboat Springs.