Obituary: Charles Abbott

Charles Abbott

Provided Photo

February 1, 1931 – February 28, 2022

On February 28th, 2022, Charles (Chuck) Abbott, age 91, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family. Chuck was born in Liverpool, England on 2/1/1931 to Charles and Ivy Abbott. He had fond memories of growing up with his brother, Jim, in Chester. He had a knack for all things mechanical and began his journey to becoming an instrument engineer working on motorcycles and cars. He served 2 years in the Royal Air Force and later emigrated to Canada and then the United States.

As an instrument engineer on power plants, Chuck traveled extensively. He was an avid skier, and when one of his jobs brought him to Colorado, he traveled to Steamboat Springs to ski for the weekend. There, in a chance meeting he met Lynn Rich, a Steamboat local who would soon become his wife. Together they traveled much of the world, making many life-long friends, and for some time, hauling their two children with them.

Once their children reached school age, Chuck looked for jobs that would allow the family to stay in one place for longer periods of time. They ended up relocating close to home in Hayden, powering up the Hayden and Craig power plants. Once those plants were online and his work was over, he took a job in Phoenix with Honeywell, where they stayed until he retired.

Known for his attention to detail and his demand for perfection in his work, Chuck was highly respected in the power industry. He never earned an official degree, but instead gained his wealth of knowledge from job experience. Sought after by power plants long after he retired, Chuck ran a consulting firm until he was well into his eighties.

Never one to sit around, Chuck had many loves and interests. A member of the BMW club for more than 20 years, he worked on cars almost to the end. He was very proud that “none of my cars have ever seen the inside of a shop!” He loved to fish, and many great family memories revolve around fishing with him in summer and winter. Chuck was a competitor and loved to play darts, poker, tennis, table tennis and later, pickleball. He was a regular at the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center, and he even competed and won nationally in his age group. His motto, “if something is worth doing, it is worth doing right,” applied to everything in his life.

Nothing mattered more to Chuck than his family, and he took great care to give them wonderful experiences. Family vacations to Hawaii, short trips to Dinosaur and Denver, day trips fishing are all vivid memories for his entire family. He will be greatly missed.

Chuck is survived by his wife Lynn, his son Kevin and spouse Kathy Abbott, his daughter Colleen and spouse Russ Ortiz, and three grandchildren, Elena and Talon Ortiz and Emmi Jo Winter. He is also survived by his niece and nephews, Carol Abbott Washburn, Malcolm Abbott, Stephen Abbott and Graham Abbott. They all look forward to gathering this summer to celebrate his life with his many friends and family.