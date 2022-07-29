Obituary: Charles Abbott
February 1, 1931 – February 28, 2022
On February 28, 2022, Charles (Chuck) Abbott, age 91, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. A celebration of his life will be held from noon-2 p.m. on Sunday, August 21 at the Bud Werner Memorial Library Hall, 1289 Lincoln Ave. Steamboat Springs. To read the obituary, please visit http://www.yampavalleyfh.com/obituary/charles-abbott
