Obituary: Casey John Havens

Casey John Havens

Casey John

Havens

October 14, 1980 – March 2, 2021

Casey John Havens, 40, died unexpectedly at his home in Steamboat Springs, Colorado on March 2, 2021. He was born in Rutland, Vermont on October 14, 1980, son of John G. and Faith (Loomis) Havens. Casey was a 1998 graduate from Rutland High School. He was a member of the Raider Soccer team and attended the Culinary Program at Stafford Technical Center.

A High School job at Rutland Country Club and years of cooking with his dad at home led Casey to pursue his culinary education. Casey began his culinary career after graduating from Johnson and Wales University in 2000. From there Casey’s passion for his profession and playing golf took him to Pinehurst, North Carolina where he worked his way up the ranks to running his own kitchen. Casey was an avid golfer. For many years he hosted his dad, family, and friends on golf trips where many great memories were made.

For the last six years Casey made his home in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. He was the Executive Chef at Rex’s American Grill and Bar. He was so proud of his crew at Rex’s and he loved them like family.

Casey is survived and loved most by his father, John G Havens and companion Kristine McGuiness, his brother, Finn McGuiness, all of Rutland, VT. His Paternal Grandmother, Teresa Smith of Hydeville, VT. Many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

Casey was predeceased by his mother, Faith Loomis Havens in 2001.

Casey’s sense of humor, knowledge, quick wit, and hard work ethic was unmatched and will be sorely missed by all that knew and loved him.

Memorial Contributions can be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (afsp.org)

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are pending by Clifford Funeral home in Rutland, VT.