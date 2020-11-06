Obituary: Caroline Lupori

Caroline Lupori

Provided Photo

Caroline Lupori

March 10, 2001 – November 3, 2020

Caroline Mary Lupori died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 skiing in the backcountry near Bozeman, Montana at only 19 years of age. Born on March 10, 2001 in Steamboat Springs to parents John and Susan Lupori, Caroline was the youngest of the Lupori family. She was well known and adored throughout the Steamboat Springs community. In her short time there, Caroline made a measurable and positive impact on the Bozeman community as well.

Caroline was a special soul who did all she could to ensure those around her were happy. She inspired so many to have fun enjoying all the adventures the Rocky Mountains and Pacific Ocean have to offer. Caroline spent many blessed days of her short life skiing, scuba diving, and surfing with family and friends. She was a good person who wished people happiness; she purposefully chose to positively impact others. Caroline’s unique and passionate personality created and spread true joy. She touched the lives of so many; our beloved, shining, happy girl, the light of our lives and the star of our hearts and leaves us smiling through our tears. She was joy personified.

Caroline is survived by her heartbroken parents, John and Susan Lupori; her brother, Jack and sister, Ellese; her bonus mom Michelle Raz and bonus siblings Hunter, Kenzie, and Colter Gansmann; her paternal grandparents, Richard and Terry Lupori; her aunt, Liz Lupori and uncles, Mark, Dean, and Scott Lupori; and countless friends.

Mass will be held at Holy Name Catholic Church in Steamboat Springs on Monday, November 9th, 2020. It will begin with a fireside gathering with music and candles at 5:00 p.m. and proceed inside at 5:30 p.m. for the service. There will be a live video stream of the service for those who cannot attend in person on the Holy Name Catholic Church YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/holynamecatholicchurch. Caroline’s family will scatter her remains in the Pacific Ocean where a part of her golden spirit will always be.

The Lupori Family is so grateful for the outpouring of love and support from the community. The Lupori Family has established a fund to honor the legacy of Caroline’s full life of commitment to adventure and learning with the goal of helping others reach their dreams. Contributions may be made through the Yampa Valley Community Foundation at yvcf.org/Caroline-Lupori.