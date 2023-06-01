Obituary: Carl Vail
October 3, 1931 – April 17, 2023
Celebration of life.
Please join us on Sunday, June 18th 3:00 at the Yampa River Botanic Park to celebrate a life well lived. Help us celebrate the life of our dad this Father’s Day. Bring your enlightening stories to share.
