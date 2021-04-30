Obituary: Cameron Michael Boyle
May 21, 1987 – April 16, 2021
Cameron 33, passed unexpectedly April 16, 2021.
He enjoyed traveling the world, painting, photography & his beloved dog Rupert.
He is survived by his father, Michael Boyle; proceeded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Boyle.
