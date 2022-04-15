Obituary: Bruce Scott

Bruce Scott

February 25, 1955 – March 23, 2022

Bruce Dean Scott was born February 25, 1955 to Howard and Doris Scott in Hayden, Colorado. He passed away on March 23, 2022 at home with his family by his side from a very rare disease called primary sclerosing cholangitis, Stage 4 gall bladder cancer that had spread and had suffered a stroke in January. He was very courageous and fought hard until the very end.

He attended elementary and high school in Hayden graduating in 1973, then went to college in Rangely, CO & enjoyed playing basketball there. He raced flat track motorcycles and loved to ride dirt bikes & snow machines with his family and friends. He was an avid bow hunter and gun enthusiast and a self-taught gunsmith always working on guns for friends & family. He was a lifetime member of the AOC and the NRA. He was also very artistic, doing scrimshaw work as well as knife and holster building and making his famous smoked salmon strips!

He went to Alaska and worked on the pipeline with his brother Doug in 1975 eventually moving to Fairbanks in the spring of 1979 with sister Cindy in tow. All 3 bought a house together in 1983 and he lived there with Doug until his passing. They had their own business, Klondike Foam & Fireproofing traveling the glorious state of Alaska until their retirement. He was a mechanical genius just like his Dad. He could fix or build anything – a skill that came in handy during all their years in the foam business.

The memories of all our fishing, hunting and road trips will forever be in our minds. Bruce was an accomplished hunter having taken numerous deer and a bear with his bow as well as a dall ram with his pistol & most recently a 64” moose. We will always remember the fantastic fishing trips in Valdez with family & friends with Bru being the captain on their boat.

Bruce is preceded in death by his parents Howard and Doris. Left on this earth to miss and love him every day are his brother Doug, sister Cindy and her husband John, cats Rascal and Sassy as well as his 100 year old Aunt Dorothy, many special cousins and numerous great friends.

We would like to express our gratitude to the Fairbanks Cancer Center, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and FMH Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.

The celebration of life in his honor will be this summer in Fairbanks with the date being announced later. You can go onto the Chapel of Chimes website (legacyalaska.com/obituaries) to leave messages for the family or to share a memory.