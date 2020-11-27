Obituary: Brian Fankhauser
Brian Fankhauser
August 11, 1958 – October 15, 2020
Brian Fankhauser of Steamboat Springs passed away after a long illness on October 15, 2020. Brian was a retired Los Angeles County Firefighter, and moved to Steamboat with his wife in 2012. Brian was honored for his service with a flag ceremony and funeral attended by his friends, family and firefighter brothers in California. He is survived by his wife Mary, daughter Rachel (spouse Todd), son Jordan, (spouse Emily) and grandsons Beau and Duke. Brian was so loved by his family and is greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an education fund for his grandsons. https://gofundme.com/f/beau-and-duke039s-education
