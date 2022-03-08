Obituary: Brenton Libby
January 12, 1953 – February 5, 2022
Brenton James Libby passed away in Steamboat Springs, CO on February 5, 2022. He was born in Denver, CO on January 12, 1953, to William and Mick (Bartow) Libby.
Brent grew up in Arvada and lived in Colorado his entire life. He was a proud graduate of the University of Colorado at Boulder, and a lifelong Buffs fan. He married Stacey (Butcher) Libby after college and they had Nicole and moved to Steamboat, where he spent many happy years until his death.
A staple in the Yampa Valley, Brent worked as a pharmacist in Steamboat for over 30 years at Beckett’s, Plum Dandy Drug, Lyon’s, and City Market. He spent as much time as he could outdoors–camping, fishing, spending time with friends, and driving his beloved Land Cruiser. He also loved listening to all kinds of music and had a special place in his heart for dogs. Most recently, he enjoyed spending quality time with his grandchildren. He was so excited to see Cassidy continue the family legacy and attend CU Boulder; he loved watching Austin play football and basketball; and he enjoyed spending time with Skyla after school, watching her grow and learn every day.
Brent was preceded in death by his parents and sister Sharon Libby. He is survived by his daughter, Nicole Case; her husband, Wyatt Case; three grandchildren, Cassidy Moore, Austin Moore, and Skyla Case; niece, Mickey (McMillan) Rummel; cousins; and many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Yampa Valley Funeral Home in Steamboat Springs, CO on Sat., March 12, 2022, at 2pm.
