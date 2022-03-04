Obituary: Brent Reynolds
December 31, 1962 – February 27, 2022
Brent Charles Reynolds, age 59 of Steamboat Springs, CO passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 27, 2022. Brent was born on December 31,1962 to Charles and Mildred Reynolds in Denver, CO.
After Brent graduated from Douglas County High School he went on to open a successful furniture store in Steamboat with his childhood friend Phil “Griz” Machut. Brent is proceeded in death by his father, mother and sister, Sharon (Reynolds) Bowers. Brent is survived by his sister June and Paul Williams. He is also survived by Aunts, nephews, cousins and numerous friends.
Brent was passionate about fishing. Anyone who knew Brent was touched by his loyalty, passion for life and sense of humor. He will be deeply missed.
A celebration of his life will be held at Holy Name Catholic Church at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 7th, 2022.
