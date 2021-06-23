 Obituary: Billy Earle-Davis | SteamboatToday.com
Obituary: Billy Earle-Davis

Billy Earle-Davis

May 27, 1997 – June 21, 2021

William “Billy” Cody Earle-Davis, of Craig, died Monday, June 21, 2021 at his home. A visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Sunday, June 27, 2021 at The Grant Mortuary Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, June 28, 2021 at The Grant Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in Craig Cemetery. A reception will be held at the Center of Craig. Please send flowers to the mortuary for the services.

