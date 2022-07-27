Obituary: Billie G. Northrop
December 27, 1931 – July 25, 2022
Routt county resident Billie G. Northrop was born in Colorado on Dec. 27, 1931 and passed away on July 25, 2022 at the age of 90. Graveside services will be this Friday, July 29 at 11:00 a.m. at the South Routt Cemetery in Yampa. A pot luck will follow right after at the Ladies Aid Hall, 86 First St. Yampa, CO. Arrangements by the Yampa Valley Funeral Home. (970) 879-1494
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User