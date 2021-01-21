Obituary: Beverly Zulian
March 4, 1938 – January 8, 2021
Former Routt/Moffat county resident Beverly Zulian died Friday January 8, 2021 at her home in Grand Junction with family by her side. Beverly was born Friday March 4, 1938 in Mount Harris to John and Viola Schuster. Beverly is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 65 years Donald Zulian, three daughters Deborah Lynn of Grand Junction, Sheryl Zulian of Craig, Dawn (Terry) Paulsen of Steamboat Springs, four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. At Beverly’s request, no services will be held. Access additional memorial information and tributes at: https://www.brownscremationservices.com/obituary/Beverly-Zulian.
