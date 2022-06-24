Obituary: Beverly Olson

Beverly Olson

Provided Photo

December 2, 1926 – February 2, 2022

Beverly Faye (Lambourne) Olson, died peacefully at home in Longmont, Colorado on February 2, 2022. She was born December 2, 1926, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Carrie Smith and Douglas E. Lambourne. She graduated from South High and the University of Utah, where she met her husband Emmett ‘K’ Olson. After graduation she taught 2nd grade at Oquirrh Elementary school.

Bev and ‘K’ built a close-knit family with Beverly serving as the beloved mother, grandmother and aunt to her children, grand-children, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Active in her community and church, Beverly was involved in the Jaycees, the Alpha Delta Pi alumna association and was president of the Women’s Auxiliary of the American Mining and Metallurgical Engineers. She served as a Cub Scout Den Mother for many years, was active in the PTA and was a counselor in the Garden Park Ward Relief Society.

Most people remember Beverly as a very artistic and creative person, evidenced in her lovely and welcoming homes, beautiful gardens, delicious meals and wonderful parties. In her late twenties she began taking drawing classes in the evenings and soon advanced to oils and pastels. Her subject matter ranged from children, to still life’s, to landscapes. Millcreek Canyon in any season was always a favorite painting locale.

She was always interested in learning new techniques and exploring different mediums. Over time she became masterful at pastel portraits, taking many commissions for peoples’ children and grandchildren, eventually she included watercolors and acrylics in her mediums. At the age of 80, she took up sculpture, adding several beautiful bronze statues to her body of work. She was involved in local art associations in Colorado and Arizona and belonged to the Steamboat Springs Art Co-op where she sold her paintings and made many lifelong friends.

Beverly made close friends wherever she lived, and for family and friends alike she is remembered for her ability to see beauty in the world and in others. She not only saw what made people unique, she made every effort to validate, support and encourage them. Her kindness and thoughtfulness were ever-present, her pettiness non-existent, her love for others unceasing, her genuine giving presence unflinching.

She is survived by her children, Kathy Czerny (Karl) Longmont, CO, William Kregg (Tracy Garner) Houston, TX, Jeffrey King (Maggie) Scottsdale, AZ , Carrie Edith, Longmont, CO, Amy Beck (Ingo) Snohomish, WA, 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, 7 nieces and nephews . Preceded in death by husband, Emmett King Olson, Jr, son Emmett King Olson III, brother Robert Lambourne.