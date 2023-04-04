Obituary: Beverly Ann Bohecker

Beverly Ann Bohecker

Provided Photo

November 7, 1943 – March 21, 2023

Beverly Ann Bohecker, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado passed away on Tuesday March 21, 2023 in Mesquite, Nevada surrounded by her loving husband. She was born on November 7, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Bill and Marge (Driscoll) Moyse.

Bev and John owned a hotel in Alliance, Ohio for 10 years, then moved to Steamboat Springs, Colorado in 1981. They continued the hotel business at the Nordic Lodge and retired in 1995. Bev and John became snowbirds in Mesquite, Nevada 2021.

Bev enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her two grandchildren. She loved to travel with her husband John to Mexico and Italy. Bev’s hobbies were biking, cross country skiing, playing cards, and country dancing. She never missed a good garage sale and could outshop anyone! Bev loved spending time in her beautiful backyard in Steamboat with her husband enjoying the critters and nature.

People were drawn to Bev’s bright and colorful personality and within a short time, many claimed her as their “Best Friend”. She thrived on getting to know people with her endless questions, art of listening and genuine kindness. These strengths made her a forever confidant to her many loved ones.

Bev is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, John Bohecker, daughters Kelly and Lori , grandchildren Jaidan and Declan, brothers Geoff, John, Greg , the late Gary Moyse, and her cat Barney.

Bev will be remembered for her kind and compassionate heart, her love for life, and her devotion to her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A Celebration of Life will be held this summer in Steamboat Spring Colorado.