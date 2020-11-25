Obituary: Betty Romaine Robson
Robson
July 25, 1921 – November 22, 2020
Betty Robson, former longtime Routt County resident, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at The Commons at Hilltop in Grand Junction. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at The Bethel Assembly of God Church in Grand Junction. Interment will take place at 10:00 a.m., Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Hayden Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Gideons International in care of Grant Mortuary.
